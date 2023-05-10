2023 May 10 11:49

Kamchatka authorities registered freight and passenger ship of Project NE-020.2, Anatoly Cherneyev

Image source: SeaTech

The Ministry of Property and Land Relations of the Kamchatka Territory has completed the registration of freight/passenger ship Anatoly Cherneyev, Project NE-020.2. From 10 May 2023, it is assigned to SUE Kamchattransflot to ensure the link between the Komandorskie Islands and Severo-Kurilsk with Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, says press center of the regional authorities.

The was built by Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod based Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard under the sub-programme “Sea and River Transport” of the state programme “Transport System Development”. The ship came to the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in October 2022. In December, it was registered by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping in the port of Korsakov.

The ship can carry up to 36 passengers and 22 crew members. It can sail in ice conditions independently or escorted by an icebreaker.

The vessel’s particulars: ice class - Ice 2, LOA - 75 m; BOA — 13.4 m; depth — 5.5 m, draft — 3.7 m max, cargo capacity — 780 t in holds; capacity of cargo holds — 1,378 cbm; container capacity — 27 TEU, full speed — 12 knots, area of navigation – unlimited including non-Arctic seas, according to the class.

NE-020.2 concept was developed by Nordic Engineering, design – by Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb, design documentation — by SeaTech.

Photos from the website of Kamchatka Government