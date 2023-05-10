2023 May 10 09:59

Port of Long Beach releases Pier Wind project concept

The Port of Long Beach has released a concept report for Pier Wind, a facility intended to help California meet renewable energy targets while enhancing air quality by reducing reliance on fossil fuels, according to the company's release.



The floating offshore wind facility – known as Pier Wind – would support the manufacture and assembly of offshore wind turbines standing as tall as the Eiffel Tower. It would be the largest facility at any U.S. seaport specifically designed to accommodate the assembly of offshore wind turbines.



The Pier Wind project helps California harness the powerful wind in deep waters in order to generate renewable energy while enhancing air quality by reducing reliance on fossil fuels; meet the state’s goal of producing 25 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2045; and contribute toward lowering the national cost of offshore wind power by 70% by 2035.

The facility would span up to 400 acres of newly built land located southwest of the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge within the Harbor District. The Port's concept study provides information to continue planning and discussion with state and federal officials, developers and funders for the $4.7 billion project. Construction could potentially start in January 2027, with the first 100 acres operational in early 2031, the second 100 acres operational in late 2031, and the last 200 acres coming online in 2035.





