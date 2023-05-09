2023 May 9 14:12

GTT obtains AiP from BV for the design of an LNG DF VLCC

This approval is part of a Joint Development Project, started in May 2022



GTT has obtained, in Shanghai, an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas for the design of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) dual-fuel Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), GTT said.



This approval is part of a Joint Development Project (JDP), started in May 2022, and successfully carried out by Shanghai Waigaiqiao Shipyard (SWS), a world-renowned and leading shipyard in the construction of tankers, and Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in inspection and certification services.



SWS has designed a state-of-the-art vessel, including optimised hull lines and equipped with GTT’s high-technology system for LNG cargo containment, enabling safe and flexible carbon-neutral shipping. The great operational flexibility offered by this new 10,000 m3 capacity fuel tank concept allows ship-owners and charterers to make round trip voyages between the Middle East, Asia, and Europe with a single LNG bunkering operation. The fuel tank has been located below the main deck to avoid exposure to bad weather and the risk of piracy, while lowering the centre of gravity of the propulsion systems. It features Mark III membrane containment technology, developed by GTT.