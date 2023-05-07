2023 May 7 14:24

Unique Group joins forces with Seafloor Systems to acquire new USV

Unique Group aims to support Seafloor with its technical capabilities and worldwide presence



Unique Group, global innovators in subsea technologies and engineering, has entered a partnership with Seafloor Systems to acquire EchoBoat-160™ USV, with fully integrated multibeam echosounder (SeaRAY) and sound velocity profiler, which will be available for hire from the Group’s Houston facility from May 2023.



This agreement reinforces Unique Group’s commitment to introducing the latest cutting-edge technology to customers and developing the Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) marketplace with its own ‘Uni-Range’ of USV systems. Unique Group offers a range of USVs on a sale and rental basis allowing the end client to select the most suitable USV system, coupled with a wide range of sensor packages, geared for the planned activity.



The EchoBoat-160™ USV is a purpose-built remote survey platform for hydrographic data collection. With true one-button startup, the nimble vessel integrates professional-grade sensor suites in a compact package to navigate challenging bodies of water by remote control or autonomous wayfinding.



Unique Group aims to support Seafloor with its technical capabilities and worldwide presence, to facilitate seamless support for customers, a team of Unique Group’s technical personnel will be attending a week-long in-depth operational and maintenance course at Seafloor Systems, Shingle Springs, CA, USA fabrication facility.



Once the system is delivered to Houston, Unique Group will receive Seafloor’s extensive support to set up the complete system and make it operationally ready for rental opportunities.