2023 May 7 12:36

SHI Q1 2023 report reveals a decline in overall satisfaction levels among seafarers

Survey reveals growing frustrations and challenges faced by seafarers, highlighting the need for collaborative industry-wide action to improve welfare and wellbeing in shipping



The Mission to Seafarers has published the latest Seafarers Happiness Index report for Q1 2023, revealing a decline in overall happiness levels among seafarers during the first three months of the year. The survey, which captures seafarers’ sentiments worldwide across a wide range of welfare issues, shows a fall from 7.69 to 7.1 out of 10, compared to Q4 2022.



The Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) report covers ten key questions that provide insights into the challenges and opportunities facing seafarers. The Q1 2023 SHI was undertaken with the support of NorthStandard and Idwal, and identifies a return to growing frustrations among respondents, following a period of rising happiness.



Seafarers were relatively satisfied in the last quarter of 2022, but sentiment has since worsened. The average happiness level of seafarers in Q1 2023 was 7.1, which is lower than the levels recorded in Q2, Q3, and Q4 of 2022. In fact, nine out of ten areas surveyed showed a decrease in happiness levels. Despite an optimistic outlook for improvements to seafarer welfare in 2023, the latest report indicates that these expectations have not yet been met. As ever, there is still much room for improvement.



Challenges faced by seafarers



Q1 2023 data shows a decline in seafarers’ satisfaction against all questions, with the exception of connectivity. However, despite the rise in satisfaction, seafarers still reported connectivity issues at sea across different companies, as well as concerns about data allowances, internet speed, and connectivity limitations.



Shore leave and a desire to access welfare services ashore once more came to the fore as key areas for concern. Seafarers also reported growing frustration with owners who attempt to make seafarers sign on for longer periods than desired, as well as with the delays experienced in sign-off procedures. In addition, the challenges of coping with extended periods on board have reportedly been made harder due to inadequate food provisions, bureaucratic and unnecessary paperwork demands, ineffective shipboard leadership, and a sense of social isolation adding to the stress of life onboard.



The SHI report also identified several other challenges facing seafarers, including a growing wellness gap between companies that provide health and well-being programs and those that do not, access to dental care in some ports but not others, and limited access to mental health support, medical advisory services, and physical well-being consultations. Seafarers also expressed concerns about salaries, the cost of living, and potential obstacles to career advancement.



Despite the challenges, seafarers recognise the importance of positive onboard interactions for their well-being and job satisfaction. However, insufficient entertainment options on board are making it harder for them to find a reason to come together. Therefore, there is a need for improved social activities and shared spaces to encourage crew members to interact. This will not only enhance their overall experience but will also contribute to safer and more efficient operations on board ships. Prioritising crew interactions and relationships is crucial for mutual respect, effective communication, camaraderie, and teamwork on every ship.