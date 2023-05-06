2023 May 6 13:12

Carnival Cruise Line and Port of Seattle welcome Carnival Luminosa as ship embarks guests from U.S. for first time

Carnival Luminosa is one of Carnival’s latest additions to the fleet, having joined the Carnival fleet in November of 2022



Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy welcomed the first guests to board Carnival Luminosa from a U.S. port in Seattle, Washington today. The ship arrived at the Port of Seattle after a 23-day transpacific journey that began in Brisbane, Australia to begin a series of sailings to Alaska, CCL said.



Carnival Luminosa is Carnival’s third ship sailing to Alaska this season and part of a deployment that will see 100,000 guests visit spectacular destinations that include Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, as well as Victoria, B.C., and the cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord. Carnival has seen an extraordinary response for its upcoming Alaska cruises, so to welcome guests and help kick off the season, Duffy held a special event at the Port of Seattle’s Pier 91 cruise terminal.



Carnival expects the ship will be ready to plug in and operate on electric power while at the port of Seattle by early June. Once the work is complete, Carnival Luminosa will join her sister ships also deployed to Alaska this season that are already utilizing shore power – Carnival Spirit, which is also homeporting in Seattle, and Carnival Miracle, homeporting in San Francisco.



Carnival Luminosa is one of Carnival’s latest additions to the fleet, having joined the Carnival fleet in November of 2022 from a Carnival Corporation sister line, the ship underwent a series of refurbishments and began homeporting in Brisbane, Australia. Now, after the first-time cruising through U.S. waters, the ship is embarking guests in Seattle who will be some of the first from America to see and experience it. Retaining much of its beautiful European styling, the ship boasts a unique aesthetic and some exclusive features, such as a Cloud 9 Spa spanning two decks with one of the fleet’s most expansive thermal areas. Much like her sisters, the ship also features many guest-favorite Carnival venues.



Next year, between two transpacific cruises that feature visits to Japan and Hawaii, Carnival Luminosa will again join Carnival Spirit to homeport in Seattle, operating seven-, eight- and 14-day sailings, and Carnival Miracle will return to San Francisco , where 10- and 11-day cruises are available.