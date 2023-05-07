2023 May 7 09:52

HGK Shipping holds christening ceremony for ‘future fuel-ready’ chemical tanker duo

German HGK Shipping has held a christening ceremony for its two ‘future fuel-ready’ chemical tanker newbuildings. The vessels, Courage and Curiosity, were officially named in Cologne on 4 May, Bunkerspot reported.



The Courage, which will supply German materials company Covestro’s customers with finished products from its business sites in North Rhine-Westphalia, completed an initial loading operation and maiden voyage on the River Rhine in early March.



The ships feature a diesel-electric drive system which, according to HGK Shipping, allows the operator to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 30% when compared to vessels that are currently in service.



Additionally, HGK Shipping says both Courage and Curiosity are ready for H2 or future fuels.



Their special design allows modification of the ships to handle new types of fuels such as hydrogen as soon as these substances are ready for general market use. HGK Shipping says the low-water vessels are able to operate in as little as 40 centimetres of water.