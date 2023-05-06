2023 May 6 15:11

HMF strengthens its commitment to Austria with new subsidiary

HMF Smart Solutions says it takes over Hytera Austria (formerly 3T Communications AG) as a wholly owned subsidiary, announcing this to the outside world with a new company name: The TETRA specialists from Vienna are now strengthening the range of services offered by the entire group of companies as HMF Smart Solutions Austria.



HMF Smart Solutions and HMF Smart Solutions Austria are already working together on current projects and implementing service orders for customers. Both organisations are already closely linked and will further develop and expand the HMF Smart Solutions service portfolio in the future.



HMF Smart Solutions GmbH, based in Bad Münder, Germany, has been developing and implementing customised, mission-critical communication solutions in the field of professional mobile radio for more than 40 years. HMF is an established specialist for technologies such as TETRA and LTE/5G, offering easily available and secure radio communication solutions for industrial, utility and transport companies, the oil and gas industry as well as for security and rescue forces among others. HMF regards itself as a holistic solution provider whose core expertise is comprehensive project support from a single source – from development and planning to implementation, including services and network operation.