2023 May 6 12:09

CWP Global and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies explore green hydrogen transport chain from Morocco to Europe in feasibility study

15 GW AMUN project by CWP Global is base for model considerations, exploring a 500 tpd hydrogen transport chain to Europe via LOHC



The renewable energy development company CWP Global and the German pioneer for liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC), Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a joint feasibility study in 2023 that will explore a 500 tons per day hydrogen transport chain from Morocco to Europe using Hydrogenious‘ proven LOHC technology, Hydrogenious said.



The 15 GW AMUN project near the city of Tan Tan in Morocco will be explored as a starting point in the feasibility study. This project is focused on producing ammonia locally from green hydrogen, to support the decarbonization of fertilizer and maritime shipping, among others. In the interest of flexibility, safety and cost-efficiency, the partners have decided to also explore LOHC transport as an alternative allowing them to transport green hydrogen directly to Europe.