2023 May 5 09:24

Small antisubmarine vessels Onega and Nariayan-Mar execute planned combat drills in the White Sea waters

Small antisubmarine vessels Onega and Nariayan-Mar initiated K-2 mission –assigned single ship actions at sea – on the White Sea naval firing ranges, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The main events of drills included artillery weaponry firing exercises on naval, shore-based, and aerial targets.

AK-176 and AK-630 weapon units successfully executed enemy surface vessel engagement exercises while intensive manoeuvers and destroyed shore-based targets at different ranges.

Small antisubmarine vessel Onega successfully completed a ship air defence mission at sea and repelled enemy strikes from different directions and altitudes with onboard artillery weapons.

The Northern Fleets Air Force and Air Defence Army Il-38 aircraft simulated aerial targets during the drills.