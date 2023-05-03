2023 May 3 17:31

Chart and TECO expand agreement on Cryogenic Carbon Capture process technology

TECO 2030 and Chart have expanded their existing cooperation agreement on Cryogenic Carbon Capture process technology to include Chart’s offer of liquid cryogenic fuel storage and supply systems, as well as Howden’s hydrogen solutions.

Under the expanded agreement, Chart, Howden (a Chart Industries Group company) and TECO 2030 will combine their expertise to offer improved ship efficiencies and reductions in carbon emissions.



Chart, including Howden, has solutions including leading compression technologies, storage and transport equipment, liquefaction technology, cryogenic carbon capture and end-use capabilities across the value chain for both gaseous and liquid hydrogen handling.

This full solution offering combines over 160 years of hydrogen experience and is supported by a global network of product experts, regional presence and service capabilities in Australia and Southeast Asia which will provide on the ground support to Hydrexia.

TECO 2030 is a Norwegian company that focuses on developing, manufacturing and supplying green hydrogen fuel cells for the maritime industry, as well as offering exhaust gas cleaning systems and carbon capture and storage solutions. TECO 2030's main goal is to help the shipping industry transition to more sustainable practices by providing solutions that reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency.