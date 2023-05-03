  • Home
  • News
  • CEVA Logistics to operate four deep-sea, dual-fuel hybrid RORO vessels under long-term lease
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 3 16:09

    CEVA Logistics to operate four deep-sea, dual-fuel hybrid RORO vessels under long-term lease

    CEVA Logistics is connecting its global automotive customers with more roll-on, roll-off (RORO) vessel capacity thanks to a new 10-year lease the logistics firm has signed with its parent company, CMA CGM, according to the company's release. The agreement for four of Eastern Pacific Shipping’s LNG dual-fuel hybrid deep-sea vessels will allow CEVA to transport approximately 140,000 vehicles annually between global markets, especially China and Europe.
     
    The RORO ships are currently under construction by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai), with the first vessel expected to be delivered in December and the three subsequent ships coming in 2024. Under the lease agreement, CEVA Logistics will manage and operate the vessels with full commercial control over the RORO capacity.
     
    At nearly 200 meters in length, the vessels will each have the capacity to transport 7,000 cars thanks to nearly 59,000 square meters of effective deck surface spread across 12 levels. With a width of 38 meters, the ships will have a gross tonnage of 72,000 tons and move at a max speed of 19.5 knots. The RORO vessels’ hybrid power systems will include both LNG and electric battery capabilities.
     
    The new vessels will enable CEVA to offer its owned, controlled capacity to automotive customers and provide a suite of flexible shipping options and end-to-end services. CEVA will offer door-to-door solutions, able to take delivery of finished vehicles directly from manufacturing facilities and then manage transport to final destinations around the world through its network of port connections, RORO capacity, car haulers and vehicle depots.
     
    CEVA is also strengthening its Cars in Containers solution to offer a more flexible option for shippers that need to transport small quantities of finished vehicles to strategic ports or in-land locations not easily served by its own RORO vessels or other carrier partners. With lower shipping rates and limited RORO capacity, carmakers can take advantage of this solution for reduced lead times and increased flexibility in terms of shipping schedules.
     
    CEVA has the global network and specialized capabilities to manage the container loading and unloading of finished vehicles, a step that can often make the solution too time-consuming and labor-intensive for shippers. As ocean shipping rates are expected to remain lower than in previous years, the solution offers carmakers another alternative in transporting finished vehicles around the world.
     
    In addition to its finished vehicle logistics solutions, CEVA supports global automotive manufacturers and many global automotive parts suppliers with other logistics solutions, including inbound to manufacturing and aftermarket services.
     
    Global new light vehicle sales are expected to reach nearly 83.6 million units in 2023, a 5.6 percent increase year-over-year, according to a recent forecast by S&P Global Mobility. With global 2022 production up approximately 6.0 percent over 2021 levels, estimates place 2023 production at 85 million units for a 4 percent increase from 2022. Production levels are not expected to reach pre-pandemic numbers before 2024 or 2025, according to various industry estimates. In 2022, China exported 3.1 million vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 54.4 percent, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).
     
    The International Energy Agency estimated that 13 percent of 2022 car sales would be electric, a number expected to reach 13.3 percent in 2023, according to S&P. With the European Fit for 55 plan, China's EV policy and the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credit, EVs are being more widely integrated into public policy, encouraging further growth in the segment.
     
    CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport in 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at more than 1,300 facilities. With pro forma 2022 revenue of US$18.7 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

Другие новости по темам: RORO, logistics, CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 3

18:37 ICTSI-operated terminal in Ecuador handles its largest boxship
18:24 Yury Gordienkov appointed as General Director of Baltiysky Zavod
18:06 Cargotec and SSAB partner to bring new zero-emission recycled steel to the cargo and load handling industry
17:43 Saipem transferred to KCA Deutag its onshore drilling assets in Latin America
17:31 Chart and TECO expand agreement on Cryogenic Carbon Capture process technology
17:12 DEME Offshore awarded three contracts for Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm
16:44 PortsToronto releases 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statements
16:09 CEVA Logistics to operate four deep-sea, dual-fuel hybrid RORO vessels under long-term lease
15:45 OPEC+ oil exports remain steady in April - Kpler
15:36 Longliner of Project MT1112XL, Gandvik-1, left for its final sea trials
15:13 Fratelli Cosulich completes its first biofuel supply
14:49 Oboronlogistics’ ferries increased traffic volumes of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line by 10% versus March
14:45 Wartsila partners with Veracity by DNV to streamline Anglo-Eastern’s reporting
13:35 Germany's LNG import terminals tackle challenges - Reuters
13:07 Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in April’23 rose by 56% YoY
12:41 Diana Shipping announces completion of a joint venture for the acquisition of “DSI Drammen”
12:10 South Korea's Fair Trade Commission approves Hanwha Group's acquisition of a controlling stake in DSME
11:48 Cruise line between Sochi and Crimea to be launched by Knyaz Vladimir liner in June 2023
11:35 Port of Thessaloniki signs new dockworkers’ three-year Collective Labor Agreement
11:02 Rostransmodernizatsia starts new phase of reconstruction at hydraulic engineering facilities and waterways of the Yenisey basin
10:16 SPM-2 put back into service at CPC Marine Terminal after scheduled repair of floating hoses
09:40 Russian Railways to allocate RUB 1.2 billion for development of cargo terminal Kutum in Astrakhan
09:13 TechnipFMC awarded large subsea contract for ExxonMobil Guyana’s Uaru project
08:19 Crowley to launch multi-modal service between Mexico and the U.S. Midwest and Canada

2023 May 2

18:05 HD Korea Shipbuilding scores W2.8tr order for 12 gas carriers
17:24 Fincantieri announces delivery of the first of two new generation cruise ships
16:59 Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 climbed by 0.2% YoY to 411 million tonnes
16:35 Egypt sign contract with South Korea’s Daesun to build multi-purpose ships
16:15 Kongsberg Digital to become the majority owner of the software company Futureon
15:57 Rosatom commences transportation of reactors for NPP of India and China by inland water ways
15:30 The first of two Tipco asphalt carriers with Hoglund integrated automation and hybrid-electric system now in operation
15:13 Second hydrogen-driven vessel retrofit for Holland Shipyards Group
15:02 Samskip expands intermodal rail service offering new service from Kaunas, Lithuania
14:42 ADNOC's low-carbon LNG growth project to proceed in Al Ruwais Industrial City
14:28 Sailing season in Saimaa Canal to last from May 2 until December 31
14:15 NYK to invest in the Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund
13:51 Framo AS to supply Yinson Production with its recently introduced Submerged Turbine solution
13:33 Federal budget allocations for development and production of ship equipment to total RUB 14 billion in 2023
13:12 Port of Southampton welcomes LNG ships at Horizon Cruise Terminal
12:41 Port of Toronto starts 2023 cruise ship season
12:34 Vladimir Putin gives instructions to attract private investments into construction of North-South ITC
12:12 Saudi Ports container volumes up 17.57% in Q1 2023
11:41 ABS publishes the first international requirements for the design and construction of offshore spaceports
11:16 Ports of Mannheim and Rotterdam sign logistic partnership
11:12 Ceremony marking the end of training of Russia’s first specialists in a-Navigation and e-Navigation held at Russian University of Transport
10:41 Gunvor Singapore successfully closes new US $600 million borrowing base
10:09 RF Government expands Plan for Northern Sea Route Development until 2035
09:41 25 crew of Gabon-registered tanker rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region
09:30 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky launched passenger hydrofoil Mikhail Devyatayev
09:23 Purus Marine Orders Four 45,000 cbm Dual Fuel Ammonia-Ready Medium-sized Gas
09:04 Pavilion Energy partners with Japan’s Asuene to promote decarbonization solutions
08:02 25 crew of Gabon-registered tanker rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region

2023 May 1

17:23 TGS introduces critical regulatory guides for key offshore wind markets
16:13 Jesper Kragh Andresen to step down as CEO of Prosafe SE
16:05 Equinor announces Q1 2023 safety results
15:53 BW Offshore signs short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
15:37 PelaStar announces new partnerships for Flowin Prize P2
13:47 Bumi Armada announces the sale of Armada Claire FPSO vessel
12:40 Van Oord selected as preferred supplier for the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster wind project in Germany
11:38 DEME co-signs the offshore renewable industry declaration after the North Sea Summit in Ostend