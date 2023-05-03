2023 May 3 10:16

SPM-2 put back into service at CPC Marine Terminal after scheduled repair of floating hoses

On 29 April 2023, the scheduled replacement of floating hoses of Single Point Mooring SPM-2 at CPC Marine Terminal was completed. After testing the assemblies for leaks, the equipment was put back into service, says CPC.

It should be noted that oil is being transported from the SPM to a tanker via a system of two floating flexible assemblies (strings). Including marine breakaway coupling (MBC), butterfly valve and a cam-lock, the total length of the inner floating string of hoses is 265 m, that of the outer string is 276 m. The outer string consists of 26 hoses, the inner one - of 25.

As communicated earlier, the scheduled replacement of floating hoses began on 25 March this year. Prior to this operation, the critical spares inventory in the Marine Terminal warehouse was replenished. In early April, the hose replacement process was controlled by the Consortium Management.

While ensuring all industrial and environmental safety measures, the outer and inner strings were disconnected from the SPM, all 11 hoses planned for replacement were dismantled, new hoses were installed and the dismantled hoses were reassembled.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.