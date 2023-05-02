  • Home
  • News
  • Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 climbed by 0.2% YoY to 411 million tonnes
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 May 2 16:59

    Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 climbed by 0.2% YoY to 411 million tonnes

    In April, loading rose by 3.1%

    In January-April 2023, the network of Russian Railways loaded 411 million tonnes of cargo, up 0.2%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

    121.6 million tonnes of coal (+1%, year-on-year); 3.7 million tonnes of coke (+1.9%); 72.1 million tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products (flat, year-on-year); 38 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-1.8%); 22.6 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-6.1%); 3.9 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-2.8%); 20.3 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (-1.3%); 6.8 million tonnes of cement (-0.6%); 9.4 million tonnes of timber (-22.1%); 10.3 million tonnes of grain (+36.4%); 42.3 million tonnes of construction cargoes (+12.2%); 5.9 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+0.2%); 7.2 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-11.8%); 8.5 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-21.2%); 38.3 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+1.6%).

    From the beginning of the year, freight turnover rose by 1.8% to 899.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 0.9% to 1,118.1 billion ton-km.

    In April, loading totaled 105.5 million tonnes (+3.1%). Freight turnover totaled 221.6 billion tariff ton-km (-0.5%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 275 billion ton-km (-1.1%).

Другие новости по темам: Russian Railways  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 May 2

18:05 HD Korea Shipbuilding scores W2.8tr order for 12 gas carriers
17:24 Fincantieri announces delivery of the first of two new generation cruise ships
16:59 Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 climbed by 0.2% YoY to 411 million tonnes
16:35 Egypt sign contract with South Korea’s Daesun to build multi-purpose ships
16:15 Kongsberg Digital to become the majority owner of the software company Futureon
15:57 Rosatom commences transportation of reactors for NPP of India and China by inland water ways
15:30 The first of two Tipco asphalt carriers with Hoglund integrated automation and hybrid-electric system now in operation
15:13 Second hydrogen-driven vessel retrofit for Holland Shipyards Group
15:02 Samskip expands intermodal rail service offering new service from Kaunas, Lithuania
14:42 ADNOC's low-carbon LNG growth project to proceed in Al Ruwais Industrial City
14:28 Sailing season in Saimaa Canal to last from May 2 until December 31
14:15 NYK to invest in the Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund
13:51 Framo AS to supply Yinson Production with its recently introduced Submerged Turbine solution
13:33 Federal budget allocations for development and production of ship equipment to total RUB 14 billion in 2023
13:12 Port of Southampton welcomes LNG ships at Horizon Cruise Terminal
12:41 Port of Toronto starts 2023 cruise ship season
12:34 Vladimir Putin gives instructions to attract private investments into construction of North-South ITC
12:12 Saudi Ports container volumes up 17.57% in Q1 2023
11:41 ABS publishes the first international requirements for the design and construction of offshore spaceports
11:16 Ports of Mannheim and Rotterdam sign logistic partnership
11:12 Ceremony marking the end of training of Russia’s first specialists in a-Navigation and e-Navigation held at Russian University of Transport
10:41 Gunvor Singapore successfully closes new US $600 million borrowing base
10:09 RF Government expands Plan for Northern Sea Route Development until 2035
09:41 25 crew of Gabon-registered tanker rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region
09:30 Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky launched passenger hydrofoil Mikhail Devyatayev
09:23 Purus Marine Orders Four 45,000 cbm Dual Fuel Ammonia-Ready Medium-sized Gas
09:04 Pavilion Energy partners with Japan’s Asuene to promote decarbonization solutions
08:02 25 crew of Gabon-registered tanker rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region

2023 May 1

17:23 TGS introduces critical regulatory guides for key offshore wind markets
16:13 Jesper Kragh Andresen to step down as CEO of Prosafe SE
16:05 Equinor announces Q1 2023 safety results
15:53 BW Offshore signs short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO
15:37 PelaStar announces new partnerships for Flowin Prize P2
13:47 Bumi Armada announces the sale of Armada Claire FPSO vessel
12:40 Van Oord selected as preferred supplier for the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster wind project in Germany
11:38 DEME co-signs the offshore renewable industry declaration after the North Sea Summit in Ostend
11:02 AIDA ships start the summer season 2023 from Kiel

2023 April 30

15:23 Chevron announces first quarter 2023 results
14:38 WETA wins $13.8M grant to electrify ferry facilities in San Francisco and East Bay
13:16 Tilbury’s zero emissions Liebherr material handler swings into action
11:52 Samskip expands Duisburg rail services to add four key North-South routes
10:01 NZ TAIC released results of investigation into an accident with Moana Chief crew

2023 April 29

15:12 China Classification Society (CCS) technology escorts offshore equipment
13:04 Tallink Grupp posts Q1 consolidated reventue of EUR 171.9 million
11:39 Diana Shipping Inc. announces time charter contract for m/v Astarte with Reachy
10:17 ClassNK releases white paper “Towards MASS social implementation”

2023 April 28

18:06 EFIP, thinkport Vienna and SECI hold workshop on the realisation of hydrogen in inland ports
17:58 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:46 NYK announces delivery of the domestic coal carrier Shiranami
17:25 Southern river terminal opened in Moscow after reconstruction
17:16 ABS and Seatrium to collaborate on smart yard initiatives
16:46 PSA Marine completes the acquisition of 45% stake in Meyer’s Tugs in Panama
16:24 MOL to invest in and conclude business alliance agreement with MODEC
16:22 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down lead sea/river cruise ship of Project 00840
15:59 Potential investments into Butoma shipyard estimated at RUB 4 billion
15:14 MacGregor receives contract from Edda Wind to equip the 8th service vessel
14:47 GCMD completes study and readies stakeholders for first ship-to-ship pilot to transfer ammonia in Singapore
14:21 Volga-Baltic navigation season kicked off by cannon shot from the Naryshkin Bastion of the Peter and Paul Fortress
14:03 Valenciaport becomes the first port in the world to operate hydrogen-powered 4×4 trucks at its terminals
13:43 Port of Aberdeen investing £55 million to become UK’s first net zero port