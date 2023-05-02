2023 May 2 16:59

Russian Railways' network loading in 3M’2023 climbed by 0.2% YoY to 411 million tonnes

In April, loading rose by 3.1%

In January-April 2023, the network of Russian Railways loaded 411 million tonnes of cargo, up 0.2%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

121.6 million tonnes of coal (+1%, year-on-year); 3.7 million tonnes of coke (+1.9%); 72.1 million tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products (flat, year-on-year); 38 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-1.8%); 22.6 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-6.1%); 3.9 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-2.8%); 20.3 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (-1.3%); 6.8 million tonnes of cement (-0.6%); 9.4 million tonnes of timber (-22.1%); 10.3 million tonnes of grain (+36.4%); 42.3 million tonnes of construction cargoes (+12.2%); 5.9 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (+0.2%); 7.2 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-11.8%); 8.5 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-21.2%); 38.3 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+1.6%).

From the beginning of the year, freight turnover rose by 1.8% to 899.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 0.9% to 1,118.1 billion ton-km.

In April, loading totaled 105.5 million tonnes (+3.1%). Freight turnover totaled 221.6 billion tariff ton-km (-0.5%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 275 billion ton-km (-1.1%).