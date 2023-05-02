2023 May 2 15:57

Rosatom commences transportation of reactors for NPP of India and China by inland water ways

The equipment will be loaded onto sea-going vessels in the port of Saint-Petersburg

Barges with two reactors and eight steam generators for Kudankulam NPP (India) and Tianwan NPP (China) have left the special berth in Tsimlyansk for Saint-Petersburg, according to Rosatom’s statement in Telegram.

After the equipment is reloaded onto sea-going ships in Saint-Petersburg, it will be delivered across the Baltic and the North Seas to the Atlantic Ocean and then via the Gibraltar, the Mediterranean Sea, the Suez Canal, the Red and the Arabian Seas to the ports of destination.

The total weight of the equipment is about 3.4 thousand tonnes.