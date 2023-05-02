2023 May 2 15:30

The first of two Tipco asphalt carriers with Hoglund integrated automation and hybrid-electric system now in operation

Hoglund has successfully completed the commissioning of its first delivery with complete Hybrid system, on board Atlantic Narval built by Wuhu Shipyard for the operator Tipco Asphalt, according to the company's release.

The Hybrid System is composed of Shaft generator, DC switchboard (based on Vacon modules), transformers, AGM batteries and the control system for all of these.

The Hoglund team embarked on the commissioning at the end of February and successfully completed the project by the end of March, with the functionality checked and approved by the owner and class during the harbour tests. During the Sea-Trial, the system was tuned to work efficiently together with the rest of equipment onboard.



