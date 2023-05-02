2023 May 2 14:28

Sailing season in Saimaa Canal to last from May 2 until December 31

The EU sanctions against Russia do not prevent Saimaa Canal traffic

The sailing season in the Saimaa Canal starts on 2 May 2023 and will last until 31 December 2023, according to the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Finland.

“Every year, the delegates agree on a protocol on the length of the sailing period and the date on which the traffic season will open. The decision is made according to the Saimaa Canal lease agreement. It is an international agreement approved by Parliament,” reads the statement.

Finland’s Saimaa Canal Delegate is Permanent Secretary Minna Kivimäki.

The Saimaa Canal is 43 kilometres long. Nearly half of it runs through an area leased from Russia.

The EU sanctions against Russia do not prevent Saimaa Canal traffic that is in line with the sanctions policy, says the Ministry.

The Saimaa Canal built in 1856 and renovated in 1963-1968 is 57.3 kilometers long including the sea fairway. 23.3 kilometers of it is within the territory of Finland with 34 km in the territory of Russia (including 14.4 kilometers of the approach channel in the Vyborg Bay). Finland rents 19.6 km of the Russian part of the canal. The most recent agreement entered into force in 2012 and expires in 2063.