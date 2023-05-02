2023 May 2 12:34

Vladimir Putin gives instructions to attract private investments into construction of North-South ITC

The report on implementation of the instructions is to be submitted by 1 June 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has assigned RF Government and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs to attract private investments into the construction of the international transport corridor North-South. The list of presidential instructions given after the plenary session of the Union and the meeting with its Bureau members held on 16 March 2023 has been published on the official website of the Kremlin.

North-South international transport corridor (ITC) is a 7,200-kilometre-long transport artery from St Petersburg to ports in Iran and India. North-South ITC has a western and an eastern branch, both running across Iran. The western one foresees cargo transportation by road via Rasht, the eastern one – by railway. The end point in Iran is the port of Bandar Abbas from which cargo can be delivered to India by sea. The western branch also crosses Azerbaijan, the eastern one – Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Besides, direct water transportation from Russia to Iran by the Caspian Sea is possible.

The volume of Russian cargo transported by the North-South ITC is expected to double by 2030, from the current 17 million tonnes to 32 million tonnes.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, North-South ITC cargo traffic in Q1’23 doubled to 2.3 million tonnes.