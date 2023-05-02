2023 May 2 11:12

Ceremony marking the end of training of Russia’s first specialists in a-Navigation and e-Navigation held at Russian University of Transport

On April 26, the first certificate of the captain of the autonomous vessels remote control center in Russia was received by the representative of FSUE “Rosmorport” – Aleksandr Sovershaev, deputy head of the Maritime Navigation Support Department – Head of the Maritime Navigation Safety Department, according to Rosmorport. Crew members of the two-fuel “green” ferries General Chernyakhovsky and Marshal Rokossovsky and onshore personnel of FSUE “Rosmorport” were also trained. A solemn ceremony marking the end of training of the first specialists of the Russian Federation in the field of a-Navigation and e-Navigation was held at the Russian University of Transport, the country's leading transport university, with the participation of Aleksandr Poshivay, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, who personally handed over documents to graduates of the educational program.

The training took place at the Russian University of Transport Training and Simulation Center under the program “Captain of the autonomous vessels remote control center”. In the future, it is planned to continue training employees of FSUE “Rosmorport” under the advanced training program “Captain of the autonomous vessels remote control center”, as well as training the crews of FSUE “Rosmorport” ferries under the programs of ship control of semi-autonomous and autonomous vessels.

Obtaining the appropriate qualifications by the crews of marine autonomous surface vessels and specialists of autonomous vessels remote control centers will allow for the timely pilot operation of remotely operated vessels, conduct and complete tests on the ship control of such vessels and, based on the experience gained, continue the introduction of autonomous navigation technology on an ongoing basis.

Further development and widespread introduction of autonomous navigation technologies will reduce operating costs, improve the efficiency of ship control, reduce the risks of navigation safety caused by human factor, and increase the attractiveness of maritime professions. In the future, the introduction of new technologies can ensure an increase in the competitiveness of maritime transport, improvement of transport logistics in Russia, and the use of Russian technologies abroad.

On the same day, representatives of FSUE “Rosmorport” took part in another solemn event – the opening of a memorial plaque in honor of the 120th anniversary of the birth of Viktor Georgievich Bakayev, Minister of the Navy of the USSR, a famous graduate of the Russian University of Transport.

FSUE “Rosmorport” is one of the first in Russia to participate in the implementation of the initiative on the introduction of autonomous navigation technologies. Within The Autonomous Navigation federal project, autonomous navigation technologies are being tested on the enterprise's vessels and approaches to their implementation on various vessels are being worked out. Based on the results of the tests, it is planned to open the possibility of extensive operation of autonomous navigation for shipping companies.

In 2023, in accordance with the project implementation schedule, it is planned to start pilot operation of the Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries, operating on the Seaport of Ust-Luga – seaport of Kaliningrad line, in autonomous modes.