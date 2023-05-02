2023 May 2 10:09

RF Government expands Plan for Northern Sea Route Development until 2035

Image source: Telegram channel of RF Government

The government of the Russian Federation continues working on the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR). An order on expanding the NSR Development Plan until 2035 with additional activities has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to the press center of RF Government.

The idea is to design the most crucial ship components needed for construction of icebreakers, ice-class cargo ships and rescue vessels.

The plan foresees activities on designing of such equipment and launching of its production.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, Rosatom, the Ministry of Transportation and EMERCOM are in charge of this work.

Besides, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance are to prepare proposals on the scope and sources of financing to create competitive ship equipment.

The plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved in August 2022. The document foresees the construction of nuclear-powered icebreakers including an icebreaker of Leader type, as well as the construction of 46 rescue ships. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

The Northern Sea Route is the shortest water route between the European part of Russia and the Far East. The entire Northern Sea Route is within the territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation which is of the utmost importance amid the pressure of sanctions.