2023 May 2 09:30

Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after M. Gorky launched passenger hydrofoil Mikhail Devyatayev

Granddaughter of Mikhail Devyatayev took part in the ceremony acting as the ship godmother

Tatarstan, Russia based Zelenodolsk Shipyard named after Maxim Gorky (part of Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation, AK BARS Holding) says it has launched the high-speed passenger hydrofoil of Project 03830, Meteor-2020. The first Meteor-2020 intended for Tatarstan is named after Mikhail Devyatayev.

The ship designer is Sea Tech Ltd. headquartered in Nizhny Novgorod. The ships feature an innovative self-stabilizing flight control system allowing for a 20-30% increase of seaworthiness, 40-50% decrease of load when accelerating on waves, reduction of take-off time and other advantages.

Particulars of Project 03830: LOA — 36 m; BOA — 11 m; passenger capacity — 124; crew — 7; draft — 2 m; still water speed — up to 77 km/h; voyage duration — 13 hours.

“This year we are to launch two Meteors for the Republic, to repair our berths, floating landing facilities and the civil fleet. A start has been laid today. The programme implementation has been kicked off,” said Farit Khanifov, Minister of Transport and Road Facilities of Tatarstan.

Diana Devyatayeva, granddaughter of Mikhail Devyatayev, Director of Mikhail Devyatayev Commemoration Fund, took part in the ceremony acting as the ship godmother.