  • 2023 May 1 15:53

    BW Offshore signs short-term contract extension for Abo FPSO

    BW Offshore says it has signed a short-term extension for Abo FPSO with Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, a subsidiary of ENI S.p.A., until 31 May 2023.

    BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 8 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

