2023 April 26 14:42

ESL Shipping joins Maritime Anti-Corruption Network

ESL Shipping further enhances its compliance work by joining the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN). With the membership in MACN, ESL Shipping joins over 180 shipping companies and other institutions to fight against corruption. Although the group’s vessels mainly trade in Northern Europe, some of the vessels can occasionally sail in the areas where the risk for bribery and corruption is high, according to the company's release.



Maritime Anti-Corruption Network collaborates with governments, non-governmental organizations, and civil society to identify and mitigate the root causes of corruption; and to create a culture of integrity within the maritime community.