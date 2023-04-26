  • Home
  • News
  • Vopak and AltaGas form a new joint venture for large-scale LPG and bulk liquids export terminal in Prince Rupert, Canada
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 26 13:12

    Vopak and AltaGas form a new joint venture for large-scale LPG and bulk liquids export terminal in Prince Rupert, Canada

    Royal Vopak announced the execution of definitive agreements for a new 50/50 joint venture to further evaluate development of the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility (REEF), a large-scale liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and bulk liquids terminal with marine infrastructure on Ridley Island, British Columbia, Canada, according to the company's release.

    REEF, as part of the previously submitted regulatory filings (under the name of Vopak Pacific Canada), will have the capability to facilitate the export of LPGs, methanol, and other bulk liquids. REEF has been granted the key Federal and Provincial permits to construct storage tanks, a new dedicated jetty, and rail and other ancillary infrastructure required to operate a state-of-the-art and highly efficient facility. REEF would be developed on a 190-acre (77 hectare) site on lands administered by the Prince Rupert Port Authority for which the joint venture has executed a long-term lease that sits adjacent to AltaGas and Vopak’s existing Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (RIPET), which has been in operation since April 2019.

    Should REEF reach a positive final investment decision (FID), it is planned to be developed and brought online in phases. This approach will provide the most capital efficient build out of the project, match energy export supply with throughput capacity, mitigate the challenges that large development projects can have on local communities, and provide local construction and employment opportunities that would extend over longer time horizons. AltaGas has executed a long-term commercial agreement with the joint venture for 100% of the capacity for the first phase of LPG volumes, subject to a positive FID. AltaGas will also be responsible for the construction and operational stewardship of the facility. Future phases of the project will be developed as additional long-term commercial agreements and critical milestones are achieved to deliver the maximum value for all stakeholders.

    With only ten shipping days to the fastest growing demand markets in Northeast Asia, REEF will be able to efficiently connect Canada’s energy products to the world. This includes having an approximate 60 percent base time savings over the U.S. Gulf Coast, which requires a minimum 25-day shipping time to Northeast Asia, and approximately 45 percent base case time savings over the Arabian Gulf, which requires a minimum 18-day shipping time. This geographic advantage expands when there is significant congestion in the Panama Canal or when other global shipping pinch points experience disruptions. Furthermore, the Port of Prince Rupert provides REEF year-round ice-free operations and has the deepest natural harbour in North America, leaving it able to accommodate the world’s largest vessels, which ensures safe and reliable market access and allows AltaGas and Vopak to efficiently connect upstream and downstream markets.

    Royal Vopak is an independent tank storage company.

    AltaGas is a North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to the sources of energy.

Другие новости по темам: LPG, Vopak  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 26

16:42 DNV joins Standards working group on methanol bunkering
16:33 Sovfracht to carry up to 40 thousand tonnes of cargo per month on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line
16:14 RINA awards AIP for ammonia-fuelled bunker tanker
16:11 China ports container volume rises 3.5% from January to March of 2023，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increase in April 2023
15:44 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to TIMP developed by Terasaki Electric
15:04 Wan Hai Lines holds naming ceremony for 13,200 TEU newbuilding
14:42 ESL Shipping joins Maritime Anti-Corruption Network
14:09 Exports from Murmansk Region in 2022 surged by over 60% YoY — Governor
14:08 LR grant Approval in Principle for HD HHI and KSOE ammonia FSRU
13:31 TotalEnergies and MSC сomplete first LNG bunkering operation in Marseille for MSC World Europa
13:12 Vopak and AltaGas form a new joint venture for large-scale LPG and bulk liquids export terminal in Prince Rupert, Canada
12:46 FESCO’s container ship Kapitan Shchetinina completed its first voyage and arrived in Saint-Petersburg
12:35 HMM signs MoU with GS Caltex to secure marine biofuels
12:23 VEB.RF expects oil products exports to drop by half, LNG exports to grow 2-3 times by 2035
12:01 Singapore’s first hybrid electric bunker delivered for V-Bunkers, powered by Shift Clean Energy
11:30 Fred. Olsen Windcarrier to provide vessel for the turbine installation at Thor offshore wind farm
11:18 Capacity of Primorsky Territory ports to reach 300 million tonnes by 2030 — Governor
11:05 Georgia Ports Authority auto volumes up for eighth straight month
10:52 Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables awarded export and inter-array cables packages for RWE’s Thor Offshore Wind Farm in Denmark
10:29 RAS net loss of Krasnoye Sormovo rose 2.6 times in IQ’2023
10:25 Van Oord installs first monopile at Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm
09:54 Buoy tender of Project 3052, Aleksandr Oglobin, launched in Irkutsk
09:22 Yamal Governor informed Russian President about the Northern Latitudinal Railway construction

2023 April 25

18:26 Eni inaugurates Congo LNG project in the Republic of the Congo
18:06 Zelim selects Sea Machines' SM300 autonomy for unmanned search and rescue vessel
17:57 Throughput of Astrakhan and Olya seaports in 3M’23 surged by 72% YoY
17:46 HHLA TK Estonia terminal in the Port of Muuga puts into operation a new double ramp for RoRo traffic
17:36 Puerto Cortés handles its first LNG-powered ship
17:06 Tallink notifies Estonian and Latvian Seamen’s Unions and Unemployment Insurance Funds of collective redundancy plans
16:42 Maersk Tankers launches voyage management service and brings first customer on-board
16:21 Sinotrans and FESCO to launch new services in South-East Asia, Africa and Turkey
16:20 HGK Shipping and Port of Rotterdam Authority sign cooperation agreement for greater sustainability on inland waterways
15:57 Vitol Bunkers to supply Turkey bunker market
15:35 APM Terminals Pipavav to invest around US$ 90 million in a new liquid berth
15:15 Concept of Russia’s technological development by 2030 to be approved by RF Government soon — Amdrey Belousov
14:53 Eksfin finances Nexans Norway’s new UK export cable contract with NOK 2bn (£155m) in loan guarantees
14:33 FESCO and Shangtex Group to develop transport and logistics links between China and Russia
14:09 First shipping contract with freight earnings linked to carbon dioxide emission reduction
13:52 NCL Holdings Ltd. charts a path towards net zero GHG emissions with new targets
13:30 About 1 million tons of cargo were transshipped through the port of Aktau in 1Q'23
13:07 New EU-Norway Green Alliance to deepen cooperation on climate, environment, energy and clean industry
12:48 Merlin Group orders 135m dry cargo vessel from Concordia Damen
12:41 Port of Gothenburg purchases shares in Eolus’s Västvind offshore project
12:26 FESCO increased volumes of international shipments by 19% to 342 thousand TEU in 2022
12:14 Port of New Orleans sets new monthly record for cruise passengers
11:38 New CTV for Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm arrives in Japan
11:09 Chevron prepares tender for East Med drilling vessel
10:54 NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2022 dividends
10:27 Hull works completed on non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel NeoBeton
10:09 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for Shipboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems"
09:53 Federally owned facilities of Utrenny terminal under Arctic LNG 2 project put into operation
09:08 Thuraya launches new firmware to reinforce the success of its leading flagship MarineStar solution
08:11 Stockholm launches the world's first self-driving commercial passenger ferry

2023 April 24

18:07 IMO provides expertise in oil spill preparedness for a possible oil spill from the FSO SAFER
18:02 Murmansk Commercial Seaport to invest RUB 96 million in capital repair of its railways and crane track
17:47 Pilbara Ports Authority delivers a total monthly throughput of 62.1 million tonnes for March 2023
17:30 Sensing360 and Damen join forces on sensors for shipping
17:15 Norms for designing of ammonium nitrate terminals amended in Russia
17:01 Stockholm launches the world's first self-driving commercial passenger ferry - entirely powered by electricity
16:30 Classification of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping to cover sea coastal ships