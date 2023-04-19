2023 April 19 09:16

Havfram Wind orders a second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

Havfram Wind has ordered a second state-of-the-art Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV), according to the company's release.

The order represents the first optional vessel in the existing shipbuilding contract with CIMC Raffles, and the vessel design will be similar to the first GustoMSC NG20000X Jack-Up vessel currently under construction. The latest battery hybrid drive train technology is incorporated in the design to significantly reduce carbon emissions per installed megawatts (MW) of offshore wind capacity. Delivery will be late Q4, 2025.

The NG20000X vessel has the capability of installing offshore wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 meters, as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons at water depths of up to 70 meters. Capacities have been optimized for high variable deck load and the extreme lift heights expected over the next decade. The crane has a lifting capacity of 3,250 tons.



Havfram Wind is an offshore wind construction company focused on transport and installation services for both bottom fixed and floating projects in the offshore wind sector. Havfram Wind is a subsidiary of Havfram.



Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Limited, formerly known as Yantai Shipyard, is a 100% subsidiary company of CIMC Group. Currently, CIMC Raffles has 5 Offshore and Marine Engineering centers located in Yantai, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Norway, and Sweden and 3 construction bases located in Yantai, Haiyang and Longkou. Main business of CIMC Raffles includes design, construction, repair & conversion, operation and leasing of drilling rigs, production units, offshore supply vessels, ocean farming facilities, offshore wind vessels, high-end ferries and yachts, and facilities for aquatic entertainment etc., aiming to provide turn-key solution to the clients.