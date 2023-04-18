2023 April 18 13:52

Austal’s new artificial intelligence toolset ‘DeepMorpher’ enhances rapid digital prototyping of ship hulls

Austal’s new artificial intelligence (AI) toolset, DeepMorpher, is helping the company’s Australia-based designers explore broader design spaces whilst significantly reducing resource requirements for complex hull optimisation routines, according to the company's release.

Quickly evolving market environments require an innovative approach to provide optimum solutions for emerging trends, including autonomy, decarbonisation, and new naval capabilities. DeepMorpher was developed by Austal Australia to achieve greater efficiencies and productivity in design and engineering.

While DeepMorpher has been developed primarily for optimising ship hull forms, it can also be used for arbitrary shape optimisation including many other maritime, aerospace or engineering applications.