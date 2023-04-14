2023 April 14 11:36

Zvezdochka aims at import independence in production of propulsion complexes

Production of some parts of domestically produced components and materials has already been launched

Center of Propulsion Systems (CPS) of Ship Repair Center ‘Zvezdochka’ (Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk Region based company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) aims at import independence in production of propulsion complexes, CPS Chief Engineer Sergey Maizerov said at the Arctic - Regions forum in Arkhangelsk. According to him, CPS manufactures mechanical pod drives of all types for all vessels, propellers and thrusters.

“The challenging time has set us a task of producing components not available in Russia,” said the company representative. According to him, the company has succeeded in designing and production of shaflines for pod drives and safety couplings earlier supplied from Germany.

The process of mastering additive technologies for direct laser growing is underway. “We are happy to proceed from prototype models to production of parts that will be installed on new pod drives,” he said.

The company is set to launch the production of bevel gear not manufactured in Russia. “That will help us to put an end to dependence on imports in production of propulsion systems,” said Sergey Maizerov.

When speaking of the domestic products’ price, Sergey Maizerov emphasized the need to build up the scope of production to reduce the prices.

Severodvinsk, Russia based Ship Repair Centre ‘Zvezdochka’ established in 1954 is a diversified shipbuilding enterprise engaged in repair, modernization, conversion, scrapping and construction of ships and marine equipment. Apart from the head organization in Severodvinsk, Zvezdochka has branches on the Barents, White, Azov, Black and Caspian Seas.