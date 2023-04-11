2023 April 11 14:45

Maersk Supply Service enters a collaboration with GustoMSC to design the next generation of Wind Installation Vessel

Maersk Supply Service has entered a collaboration with GustoMSC to design the next generation of Wind Installation Vessel. The aim is to create an upgraded version that is fit for purpose for the growing offshore wind market in Europe, according to the company's release.

The new design will build on the same patent and characteristics of the current feeder concept, which was designed to operate in US waters. This unique patented design will allow the jack-up Wind Installation Vessel to stay on location at the wind park, while only tugs and barges sail back and forth from port to collect the wind turbine tower, nacelle, and blades. This concept is cost-competitive and expected to be more than 30% more efficient than conventional jack-up vessels.

Additionally, this solution will be less weather dependent, enabling continuous installations year-round. Combined, these elements will contribute to improving operational efficiency and lower levelised costs of energy from offshore wind.

Maersk Supply Service is a provider of marine services and project solutions for offshore energy sectors. With a large fleet of anchor handling and subsea support vessels, the company specialises in towing, mooring, and installing floating units.