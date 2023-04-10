  • Home
  • News
  • Baltiysky Zavod to require RUB 400 billion for construction of large-scale shipyard in Kronshtadt
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 10 12:41

    Baltiysky Zavod to require RUB 400 billion for construction of large-scale shipyard in Kronshtadt

    Image source: Baltiysky Zavod
    The company modernization and reconstruction, not including the new shipyard, is estimated at RUB 74 bln

    The construction of a large-scale shipyard of Baltiysky Zavod (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) in Kronshtadt will require RUB 300 to 400 billion of investments. The entire modernization and reconstruction of the company until 2035, not including the new shipyard, is estimated at RUB 74 billion, Aleksey Kadilov, General Director of Baltiysky Zavod, told Delovoy Peterburg.

    According to Aleksey Kadilov, the modernization will let the shipyard considerably increase its capacity with the ship construction period to be reduced by a year or a year and a half. “It will become possible to commence serial production of upgraded floating power units which are in acute need for the Arctic development,” he said adding that a contract had been signed with Rosatom for the construction of two power units for Baimsky GOK. A contract for two more floating power units is to be signed in 2023.

    According to Delovoy Peterburg, Victor Yevtukhov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, had earlier estimated the turnkey construction of a shipyard in Kronshtadt at RUB 200 billion.

    When speaking at the meeting on developing the shipbuilding industry, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said that the Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Technology Centre had developed a joint project for Rosatom and USC which foresees the construction of a large-capacity shipyard capable of processing up to 300,000 tonnes of metal at peak capacity. USC head Aleksey Rakhmanov said that the entire Baltic Shipyard could be moved to that site by 2040.

    As IAA PortNews reported in the end of 2022, Baltiysky Zavod which was under USC control for slightly over a decade, may step out beyond the range of USC interests and be partially controlled by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. In January 2023, USC head Aleksey Rakhmanov confirmed information on potential transfer of a 51-pct stock of Baltiysky Zavod (a shipyard of USC) to State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. According to hem, Rosatom accounts for 90% of the shipyard’s load. Therefore, “the colleagues want that to be under control.”

    In December 2022, Aleksey Rakhmanov said that investment of about RUB 6 billion into equipment and infrastructure of Baltiysky Zavod, production capacity of the shipyard can be increased by 50%.

    Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (Baltic Shipyard) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants. Baltic Shipyard has built over 600 ships and vessels. The shipyard employs more than 6,000 people.

    Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220, Arktika, Sibir and Ural, have already been put into operation on the Northern Sea Route.  The Yakutia and the Chukotka are under construction with the delivery scheduled for December 2024 and December 2026 respectively. In early February 2023, FSUE Atomflot and Baltiysky Zavod JSC signed a contract for construction of the fifth and sixth nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220. The construction will be financed by the federal budget and by Atomflot in a ratio of 50 to 50. The contract foresees the commissioning of the fifth serial icebreaker in December 2028, the sixth – in December 203.

    Read about:

    Shipbuilding portfolio is being formed for Kotlin shipyard

    Rosatom and USC may establish joint venture based on Baltiysky Zavod shipyard

    USC head confirms information on potential transfer of a 51-pct stock of Baltiysky Zavod to Rosatom

Другие новости по темам: Rosatom, Baltiysky Zavod, shipbuilding, USC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 10

16:31 SCF announces placement of additional issue of bonds to replace Eurobonds 2028
16:15 Western curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map - Reuters
15:53 Russian diesel exports climb to a historical high in March - Vortexa
15:20 Hull of I/B Sibir of Project 1052 put up for sale by Atomflot
14:45 Kumiai orders 11 ships at CSSC Chengxi
14:38 RF Government expands industrial mortgage mechanism
13:49 R/V Akademik Feodorov left Capetown for Saint-Petersburg with the arrival planned for April 29
13:02 Fairfield launches the company's first LNG powered stainless steel chemical tanker
12:41 Baltiysky Zavod to require RUB 400 billion for construction of large-scale shipyard in Kronshtadt
12:24 JERA and KOGAS sign MoU for cooperation in LNG business
11:52 Ocean Network Express launches its ONE Eco Calculator as a milestone towards net zero
11:36 Atomflot to complete additional equipment of its icebreakers operating on NSR with rescue and medical facilities by 2024
11:24 China ports container volume rises 1.3% in January - February 2023
10:50 Belarus set to handle 5-7 million tonnes of its cargo in the port of Murmansk
09:47 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 1Q’2023 rose by 5.4% YoY
09:13 TransContainer increases share in market of transportation in traffic with Vietnam

2023 April 9

15:08 Wartsila adds to its NACOS Platinum System with a new solution to ensure business continuity during software-related incidents
13:42 Port Everglades sees investment by private sector with warehouse builds
12:01 Tellurian strikes $1 bilion deal to sell and lease back land for Driftwood LNG project - S&P Global
11:07 Chantier Davie Canada becomes a partner to the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS)
09:48 HAROPA PORT create more safety for boats docked in Le Havre

2023 April 8

15:09 Aker Solutions names Jo Kjetil Krabbe as Executive Vice President
14:03 The biggest offshore wind ‘living lab’ in the world to be developed in the Humber - ABP
12:43 Sale of equity in the Corrib gas project closed - Equinor
11:33 Carnival Luminosa to sail from U.S. for first time, joining three-ship deployment
10:21 DEME enters partnership for production of green hydrogen at ‘Zonneberg’ in Zelzate

2023 April 7

18:06 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:06 Damen revenue reaches 2.5 billion euros for the first time
17:52 GasLog to acquire all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership not beneficially owned by GasLog
17:43 Petrolesport terminal to receive new MAS service from China and Malaysia
17:21 China State Shipbuilding Corporation wins CMA CGM's 16 large boxships order
17:10 Los Angeles, Long Beach port terminals temporarily shut on labor shortage
17:02 Onyx plans to build plant for ‘blue’ hydrogen in the port of Rotterdam
17:01 Cargo turnover through KTZ network in 1Q’2023 increased by 7%
16:40 Latest Wartsila engine platform selected for four new Erik Thun tankers
16:27 ClassNK evaluates the first LNG dual-fueled chemical tanker in Japan
16:05 DNV and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation sign MoU to support sustainability program
15:52 Bulgaria to ban RS-certified ships from its ports starting 8 April 2023, certain types of cargo are allowed
15:34 Port of Thessaloniki container throughput decreases by 1,7% to 0,463 mln TEUs in 2022
15:13 Port of Rotterdam Authority increases share in Rotterdam Shore Power
14:45 GTT and PipeChina Innovation sign a cooperation agreement on GTT’s membrane technology for next generation onshore tanks
14:26 Icebreaker assistance provided to 154 ships in Vanino port over the season
13:37 Rules for providing foreign-flagged ships with permits for coastal shipping and hydraulic engineering works to be changed
12:43 Samskip starts new container service between the Port of Gothenburg and Iceland
12:18 Transportation of containers on Russian Railways’ network in 3M’2023 rose by 5% YoY
12:12 Advario to develop future-focused energy storage terminal in the port of Rotterdam
11:35 Eni сelebrates sail away of FPSO Firenze to Baleine Field Offshore Côte d'Ivoire
11:29 Coal Seaport Shakhtersk resumes coal exports after winter
10:31 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 3M’2023 rose by 7.5% YoY to 3.8 million tonnes
10:10 Allseas to install the offshore substation for the Yeu and Noirmoutier islands’ offshore wind farm
09:56 International forum “Transport Logistics of the Caspian Region 2023” to be held on 26-27 April 2023 in Astrakhan
09:38 Stolt Tankers applies Graphite Innovations & Technology’s graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet
09:17 Seven out of eleven hoses planned for replacement dismantled at CPC Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk
09:08 Richardson Devine Marine hands over a new passenger ferry for delivery
08:25 Korean shipbuilding industry attains 33% of its target for 2023 in Q1

2023 April 6

18:25 Taiwan's Maritime and Port Bureau tells crews to reject requests by Chinese ships to board
17:51 FESCO’s diesel-electric ship Vasiliy Golovnin completed its expedition to Antarctica
17:35 Doyle Shipping Group order hybrid RTG
17:32 Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority enters MOU with Atura Power for use of green hydrogen
17:29 Turkey increases the import of marine fuel from Turkmenistan