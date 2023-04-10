2023 April 10 12:41

Baltiysky Zavod to require RUB 400 billion for construction of large-scale shipyard in Kronshtadt

Image source: Baltiysky Zavod

The construction of a large-scale shipyard of Baltiysky Zavod (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) in Kronshtadt will require RUB 300 to 400 billion of investments. The entire modernization and reconstruction of the company until 2035, not including the new shipyard, is estimated at RUB 74 billion, Aleksey Kadilov, General Director of Baltiysky Zavod, told Delovoy Peterburg.

According to Aleksey Kadilov, the modernization will let the shipyard considerably increase its capacity with the ship construction period to be reduced by a year or a year and a half. “It will become possible to commence serial production of upgraded floating power units which are in acute need for the Arctic development,” he said adding that a contract had been signed with Rosatom for the construction of two power units for Baimsky GOK. A contract for two more floating power units is to be signed in 2023.

According to Delovoy Peterburg, Victor Yevtukhov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, had earlier estimated the turnkey construction of a shipyard in Kronshtadt at RUB 200 billion.

When speaking at the meeting on developing the shipbuilding industry, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said that the Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Technology Centre had developed a joint project for Rosatom and USC which foresees the construction of a large-capacity shipyard capable of processing up to 300,000 tonnes of metal at peak capacity. USC head Aleksey Rakhmanov said that the entire Baltic Shipyard could be moved to that site by 2040.

As IAA PortNews reported in the end of 2022, Baltiysky Zavod which was under USC control for slightly over a decade, may step out beyond the range of USC interests and be partially controlled by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. In January 2023, USC head Aleksey Rakhmanov confirmed information on potential transfer of a 51-pct stock of Baltiysky Zavod (a shipyard of USC) to State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. According to hem, Rosatom accounts for 90% of the shipyard’s load. Therefore, “the colleagues want that to be under control.”

In December 2022, Aleksey Rakhmanov said that investment of about RUB 6 billion into equipment and infrastructure of Baltiysky Zavod, production capacity of the shipyard can be increased by 50%.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (Baltic Shipyard) was established in 1856 and today is a 100% subsidiary of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC). The shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants. Baltic Shipyard has built over 600 ships and vessels. The shipyard employs more than 6,000 people.

Three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220, Arktika, Sibir and Ural, have already been put into operation on the Northern Sea Route. The Yakutia and the Chukotka are under construction with the delivery scheduled for December 2024 and December 2026 respectively. In early February 2023, FSUE Atomflot and Baltiysky Zavod JSC signed a contract for construction of the fifth and sixth nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220. The construction will be financed by the federal budget and by Atomflot in a ratio of 50 to 50. The contract foresees the commissioning of the fifth serial icebreaker in December 2028, the sixth – in December 203.