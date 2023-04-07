2023 April 7 09:17

Seven out of eleven hoses planned for replacement dismantled at CPC Marine Terminal in Novorossiysk

On April 5-6, 2023, CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban visited the Consortium’s Marine Terminal near Novorossiysk. According to the press release of CPC, the Head of the Company inspected the Marine Terminal Tank Farm and the Shore Facilities, had a meeting with MT managers on different issues of MT Operation and CPC Crude Oil Pipeline Debottlenecking Program (DBNP) implementation.

Unscheduled audits of CPC and Contractor personnel readiness for emergency response were delivered.

The General Director paid special attention to the progress of scheduled replacement of Single Point Moorings floating hoses. This work at SPM-2 started on March 25 of the current year. In full compliance with all industrial and environmental safety measures, by now the inner and the outer hoses of the single point mooring have been dismantled, seven out of eleven hoses planned for replacement have been dismantled, three new hoses have been installed. The scheduled timing for hoses replacement effort is 35 days provided good weather. It is also worth adding that prior to proceed with this activity, the critical spares reserve at the Marine Terminal warehouse has been replenished.

Currently, DBNP work at CPC Marine Terminal is ongoing and includes two projects: upgrade of existing Pressure Control Stations (PCS) and construction of three new Lease Automatic Custody Transfer (LACT) units. 2022 saw the completion of upgrade of two Pressure Control Stations, completion of the main LACT equipment installation, start of commissioning of Control Room utilities and LACT equipment. Completed installation of drainage tanks, buried piping, wells, underground and above ground pipelines.

Also in 2022 new thin-walled cases, sealing sleeves and breather valves were installed inside the tanks to ensure reliable operation of 100,000 cum VSFRTs at high crude oil temperature. Among other critical activities at CPC Marine Terminal in 2022, one may note the change-out of marine hoses and scheduled pass of pigs in subsea pipelines at all three SPMs.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from the Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPMs) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by PJSC Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, JSC NC KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.