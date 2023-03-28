2023 March 28 17:06

China Energy establishes shipping company

China’s energy industry player, China Energy, has officially established its shipping company based in Beijing, according to Seatrade.



The founding of the shipping unit is a milestone for China Energy to accelerate the construction of a world-class energy shipping company and further promote shipping business development, said China Energy.

China Energy Shipping Company will be engaged in international container shipping, general cargo transportation and ship agency services.

At the end of last year, China Energy integrated its port resources and set up a new port company to improve port operation efficiency and improve overall competitiveness of the group.