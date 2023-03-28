2023 March 28 12:43

MOL and Rio Tinto to strengthen partnership for safer operation

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Rio Tinto, a leading mining and metals company, signed the Designated Owners & Operators (DOO) programme, a Rio Tinto initiative targeted to enhance safety and improve crew welfare in the dry bulk industry, according to the company's release.

As a foundational member of the DOO programme, MOL had been closely involved in a series of meetings with Rio Tinto in the conceptualisation and design of the programme, leading to MOL's eventual membership, as one of five initial members, in January 2023.

By drawing on existing industry best practices, the DOO programme aims to achieve zero-fatality on ships and improve both safety as well as quality management on ships. It also targets to uplift crew welfare through self-assessment tools that identify areas for improvements with verification by independent nominated parties.

MOL and Rio Tinto will continue to work together on the stable transportation of resources through safe vessels' operation.





