2023 March 28 11:04

ZIM and Shell complete the first LNG bunkering under 10-year LNG supply agreement

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. and Shell International Petroleum Company Limited, announce the successful bunkering of the ZIM SAMMY OFER container vessel with liquefied natural gas (LNG). This vessel was bunkered at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) on March 26, 2023.



This was a milestone operation for a number of reasons:

It is the first LNG bunkering operation in Jamaican waters

The ZIM SAMMY OFER is the first in a series of ten 15,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel containerships which ZIM plans to deploy on their ZCP trade line.

For these vessels, ZIM recently signed a ten-year marine LNG sales and purchase agreement with Shell.



Equipped with ME-GI (M-type, Electronically Controlled Gas Injection) two-stroke engines, ZIM’s LNG dual-fueled vessels have negligible methane slip of around 0.2%, a testament of ZIM’s commitment to decarbonize its fleet.



Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 34,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages.

The Maritime Authority of Jamaica (MAJ) is a statutory arm of the government of Jamaica and administers the Jamaica Ship Registry (JSR) with responsibility under the Jamaican Shipping Act for the regulation and developing shipping. Bunkering has been identified by the MAJ as one of the critical services in the development of the Jamaica as a shipping center. The Maritime Authority of Jamaica is committed to the development of a competitive and transparent bunkering industry in Jamaica

Shell plc is incorporated in England and Wales, has its headquarters in London and is listed on the London, Amsterdam, and New York stock exchanges. Shell companies have operations in more than 70 countries and territories with businesses including oil and gas exploration and production; production and marketing of liquefied natural gas and gas to liquids; manufacturing, marketing and shipping of oil products and chemicals and renewable energy projects.