Navigation season of 2023 opens in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW ahead of schedule

The waterway is ready to pass ships from March 25

Navigation season of 2023 opens in the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW ahead of schedule: on March 27 instead of April 1. The decision was made in view of favorable weather conditions in response to requests from shipping companies Prime Shipping LLC and Volga LLC, says Azov-Don Basin Administration.

The first transit ATB unit Gelios with barge Ardemida (owned by Prime Shipping LLC) entered the Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW and proceeded towards the Volga river with the loading of petroleum products to be held in the port of Saratov. Later on, M/V Omsky-206 (owned by Volga LLC) passed Lock No 1 in the opposite direction, from Astrakhan to Rostov-on-Don.

“Hydraulic engineering facilities of Nizhny Don, aids to navigation, technical fleet and the waterway are ready to ensure safe passage of transport ships,” says the Azov-Don Basin Administration.

According to the data provided by shipping companies, over 9 million tonnes of cargo is to be transported in the Azov-Don Basin in the navigation season of 2023.