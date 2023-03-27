  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Oakland February container volume down 23% in Feb 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 27 13:40

    Port of Oakland February container volume down 23% in Feb 2023

    The Port of Oakland's total year-to-date volume compared to this time last year fell 14.1%. Full TEUs (twenty-foot containers) dropped 23% last month, with 113,814 TEUs transiting the Port, in contrast to 147,620 TEUs in February 2022, according to the company's release.

    Empty TEUs dropped 14% compared to February 2022, registering 40,023 TEUs this February versus 46,768 TEUs in February 2022.

    The Port said domestic inventories remain high as retail sales fell in February which has dampened cargo volumes for U.S. West Coast ports. A strong dollar is also impeding export volumes. The Port of Oakland’s goal is to be ready to move cargo efficiently when retail regains its footing.

    Full imports fell 32% in February 2023, with 58,073 TEUs passing through the Port versus 85,286 TEUs the same month last year. One reason for the lackluster volume is West Coast ports losing their market share to ports on America’s East and Gulf Coasts.

    Full exports also experienced a decline of 10.6% in February 2023, with the Port handling 55,741 TEUs compared to 62,334 TEUs in February 2022. Exports have been on the decline since 2020. The decrease was initially jump-started by tariffs imposed by the U.S. and China, and China’s restrictions on recycled materials, which is Oakland’s largest export. Exports continued to decline during the pandemic due to product supply chain disruptions and the scarcity of empty containers.

    Total Port of Oakland TEU activity last month was 153,837. This is a decline of 20.9% compared to February 2022.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Oakland  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 27

18:07 Navigator announces additional vessel acquisitions under 60/40 JV with Greater Bay Gas
17:58 Delo Group and Shandong Port Group agreed to set up a joint venture
17:40 ADNOC to collaborate with the Government of North Rhine-Westphalia and Currenta to establish the viability of ammonia as a fuel for steam and power generation
17:26 Orsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7 win Scottish floating wind lease
17:06 Purus Wind signs order with Damen Shipyards for eight, low-emission vessels for wind farm operations
16:49 Container ships under construction at USC’s Lotos shipyard for North-South ITC to become a series of 21 units
16:35 Jan De Nul completes capital dredging in Payra Port
16:15 Capital Ship Management takes delivery of M/T 'Avax'
15:56 RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Kasatonov completed long-range missions of 420-day campaign
15:40 DP World Antwerp Gateway introduces fingerprint scanning technology to improve container pick up security
15:24 Aker Solutions receives contract from Equinor to tie back the two gas fields
15:04 Neste and Terntank sign an agreement for two new lower-emission tankers to transport raw materials and products
14:57 Rosatom works towards accepting data from Chinese satellites to support NSR navigation — media
14:38 APM Terminals announces strategic partnership for a project to develop two new deep-water berths in Vietnam
14:34 MOL expands financing base through transition linked loan
13:59 Navigation season of 2023 opens in Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW ahead of schedule
13:41 Uralhimmash shipped equipment for Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh
13:40 Port of Oakland February container volume down 23% in Feb 2023
13:12 SEA-LNG welcomes provisional FuelEU Maritime agreement
12:33 AD Ports Group launches new Ro-Ro shipping service to improve commercial connectivity with Kuwait via Khalifa Port
12:06 Russian seaports handled 842 million tonnes of cargo in 2022, up 0.8% YoY
11:34 Russia’s container market expected to grow by 3% this year
11:30 DNV awards first D-INF(S) type approvals to COSCO and SHI for standardized data infrastructure systems
11:10 Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry delivers three new ships on the same day
11:03 Container throughput fall in Russian seaports could not be offset yet — Rosmorrechflot
10:41 Port of Rotterdam Authority tests smart berth at ECT
10:40 RF Transport Ministry monitors the situation with the Crimean Bridge daily
10:17 DP World invested more than $10 billion in the global logistics sector since 2012
10:05 Shipment of containers from the Far East has normalized – Vitaly Savelyev
09:42 RF Transport Ministry expects transshipment volumes in Russian seaports to grow by 8 million tonnes
09:41 U-Ming holds a christening ceremony for Capesize bulk carrier
09:19 Inland water transport to carry 9.5 million passengers in 2023 – RF Transport Minister
02:00 Russian company MYContainers develops cooperation with international sea lines

2023 March 26

15:01 MSC brings new European container service to JAXPORT
14:17 WuHu Shipyard hosts steel-cutting ceremony for Orca series heavy lift vessel for Jumbo and SAL
13:37 Green light for transformational Celtic Freeport bid
12:31 Crowley names Mark Coplen Vice President of project management for Crowley Wind Services
11:54 Humber Freeport given the go-ahead
10:21 HII announces new VP and Chief Councel of Ingalls Shippbuilding
09:43 Estaleiro RIO Maguari (ERM) delivers first Ramparts 2300-ERM tug to Svitzer Brazil

2023 March 25

15:13 GTT secures contracts for its cutting-edge Sloshing Virtual Sensor solution with two major European LNG ship-owners
13:11 Korea’s No. 1 LNG Shipping company likely to see overseas buyer
11:06 HHLA calls for final approval of China's Cosco investment in Hamburg port - Reuters
09:59 Carsten Poppinga to become Uniper's new CCO, Michael Lewis to take over as CEO on 1 July

2023 March 24

18:28 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:05 Damen Maaskant offers future-proof solution for tropical shrimp fishermen
17:41 Stolthaven Terminals joins the Ammonia Energy Association
17:16 Silversea Cruises and MEYER WERFT celebrate the keel laying of Silver Ray
17:07 Sea terminal to be built in Novorossiysk under concession scheme
16:55 Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion demonstration project in Okinawa selected by Japan's Ministry of the Environment
16:34 Channel Ports and DFDS join forces to decarbonise cross-Channel transport
16:34 New ferry Stanislav Agapov to start operation in Ust-Kamchatsk in spring 2024
16:13 Annual capacity of ports Olya and Makhachkala to be increased by 5.6 million tonnes
15:49 WinGD to deliver methanol engines for COSCO SHIPPING Lines container vessels
15:25 Ministry of Energy reports 20-pct decrease of coal industry’s negative impact on water bodies over recent 5 years
15:03 Liberty Lines’ hybrid ferry order at Astilleros Armon expands to twelve
14:51 Nakhodka shipyard estimates readiness of crab catcher Kapitan Khazan of Project CCa5712LS at 86%
14:34 New hybrid ferry 'P&O Pioneer' docks at DP World Limassol for bunkering
14:13 China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
13:42 Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Port of Amsterdam join forces with Routescanner