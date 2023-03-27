2023 March 27 09:41

U-Ming holds a christening ceremony for Capesize bulk carrier

U-Ming Marine Transport (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a fully-owned subsidiary of U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation (2606) - one of the nine listed companies under the group, had commissioned the construction of four 210,000 deadweight tonnage Cape size bulk carriers by Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., one of which is named M.V. “Cape Mars,” which was christened at Qingdao Beihai Shipyard.



Cape Mars has a length of 299.92 meters, a width of 50 meters and a deadweight tonnage of 210,000 tons. It is the fourth of the 4 x 210,000 deadweight series under U-Ming’s latest Cape fleet renewal plan. The vessel was built with the concept of energy conservation and environmental protection hence it is equipped with the latest MAN B&W engines, flow guides, vortex generators, low-resistance antifouling paint and digitalized fleet safety management system to uphold U-Ming's long-standing commitment to green shipping. In addition, the main engine is equipped with a nitrogen oxide treatment system (SCR) to comply with the IMO Tier III nitrogen oxide emissions requirements. Its EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) is 30% lower than the IMO’s baseline, and its ultra-low fuel consumption performance exceeds the IMO's second-stage EEDI requirement by 20%.



U-Ming has been making every effort in its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) management. In 2022, the company had won the Golden award in the transportation category for the "Corporate Sustainability Report Award." at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards (TCSA). U-Ming is also a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index. It has been paying much attention to the development of various international sustainability initiatives to keep up with the trends. It responded to the "1.5°C Climate Action Declaration" of the Taiwan Business Alliance in 2022 and embarked onto its low-carbon transformation; and signed the climate advocacy document of the R20 Climate Action Regional Organization, aiming to achieve a sustainable shipping and to create a net-zero future. U-Ming has also joined the “Getting to Zero Coalition”, pledging itself to plan and build vessels powered by zero-carbon fuels to achieve the goal of net-zero carbon emissions. It places high emphasis onto corporate responsibility & governance, public welfare, occupational safety, human rights and social inclusion. The company is also a member of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), cooperating with international governments and civil society organizations to combat corrupt practices in the shipping industry.



U-Ming currently operates a diverse fleet of vessels including Capesize, Post Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, cement carriers, Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOCs) and Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) for offshore wind farms. The average age of the fleet is around 6.6 years; with the joint ventures and vessels under construction, U-Ming's fleet consists of 73 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 8.82 million tons. The company has subsidiaries in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Xiamen, including U-Ming Marine Offshore Company Ltd. focusing on green energy transportation.