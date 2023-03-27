2023 March 27 09:42

RF Transport Ministry expects transshipment volumes in Russian seaports to grow by 8 million tonnes

In the first two months of this year it amounted to 140 million tonnes, up 2.6% YoY

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation excepts the growth of transshipment volumes in Russian seaports to be about eight million tonnes, which is 1 percent more comparted to 2022, Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev told Vladimir Putin during their working meeting, according to the transcript published on the Kremlin website.

“Cargo transportation by internal water transport grew by 5.6 percent last year to amount to 116 million tonnes. We expect similar growth this year. As you know, there is a total of 63 seaports in Russia with an overall capacity of 1.28 million tonnes, so shipping volumes will be growing too. If last year the growth and in-port transshipment amounted to 842 million tonnes, we believe that this year’s transshipment will be no less – in the first two months of this year it amounted to 140 million tonnes, which is a 2.6 percent growth year on year,” said the Minister.

Vitaly Savelyev also told the President about the works on Volga-Caspian canal.

“I would like to say that if we usually remove approximately two to three million cubic meters in our normal mode, last year we removed five million cubic metres, and this allowed us to ensure a depth of 4.2 metres; this year we are going remove more than 12 million cubic metres as part of our dredging in order to reach a depth of 4.5 metres. This will be sufficient for both cargo and passenger traffic, assuming the latter will be available. So, these are major challenges that we are attempting to resolve this year,” said Vitaly Savelyev.