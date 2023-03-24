2023 March 24 16:34

New ferry Stanislav Agapov to start operation in Ust-Kamchatsk in spring 2024

Image source: Kamchatka Territory Government



New car-and-passenger ferry Stanislav Agapov will start working at the ferry service in Ust-Kamchatsk in spring 2024, the press center of the regional government cites Aleksandr Safonov, Ministrer of Transport and Road Construction of the Kamchatka Territory.

The icebreaking car-and-passenger ferry of Project 03770 is built by Livadia Shipbuilding and Sip Repair Yard (Nakhodka, Primorsky Territory based company of Dobroflot Group). The car-and-passenger ferry Stanislav Agapov will replace a diesel-electric ship Kapitan Drabkin operating in challenging navigation conditions of Kamchatka from 1971. The new ship was launched in August 2022.

“The ship is expected to come by the end of the year and then the commissioning procedure will begin. I think that it will start operation on the ferry service by March 1. However, the Kapitan Drabkin will stay in Ust-Kamchatsk to be ready in case of unforeseen situations. We are working towards ensuring maximum transport availability of this ferry service,” said Aleksandr Safonov.

The length of the new ferry is 34.76 m, width – 9.8 m, maximum power — 2,600 kW, crew – 4, passenger capacity - 50.

Livadia Shipbuilding and Sip Repair Yard is engaged in construction of small-size and mid-size ships. Over its history of 75 years the shipyard has built more than 100 vessels. The shipyard regularly conducts works under state defence order and repairs fishing ships. The company also designs and builds ships on its own.