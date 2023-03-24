2023 March 24 18:05

Damen Maaskant offers future-proof solution for tropical shrimp fishermen

The Damen Shrimp Trawler 2607 is a brand-new design, developed as a simple basic standard vessel, to fish (sub)tropical shrimps, safe and sturdy and easy in maintenance and serviceability, with focus on low fuel consumption, according to the company's release.

Wild caught shrimps are fished by shrimp trawlers in tropical or sub-tropical areas. These shrimps are sold to places all over the world and the market is still growing. The catching areas are mainly Africa, South America and Asia. Fuel consumption is the major cost driver in the operation to fish shrimps. Damen researched the market and technology and looked for future-proof solutions for shrimp fishermen.

Limited propulsion power Damen Maaskant is the specialist in designing high-pull vessels with limited propulsion power (thus fuel consumption) such as the most recently delivered beam trawlers for Belgium. This has resulted in an aft ship with enlarged propeller diameter, a high-catch nozzle is applied together with a streamlined balance rudder and streamlined skeg.

Other changes have been made by positioning the engine room aft of the fish hold, thus shortening the propulsion line, without the shaft having to pass underneath the fish hold. The fish hold itself is located now under the deckhouse with a positive influence on trim of the vessel in different loading conditions. Processing and freezing of the shrimps is now on the aft side of the deckhouse, directly above the entrance of the fish hold, for better logistics. On the existing vessels the plate freezer is located on the aft side of the working deck.

The Shrimp Trawler 2607 is delivered with a Builders Certificate. The strength and plate thicknesses of the hull and superstructure meet the rule requirements of Bureau Veritas. The CAPEX of the vessel is kept as low as possible. The basic vessel can be upgraded to a certain extend with optional extras.