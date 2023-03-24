2023 March 24 14:51

Nakhodka shipyard estimates readiness of crab catcher Kapitan Khazan of Project CCa5712LS at 86%

Image source: Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard series of eight crab catchers is being built under the investment quota programme

Technical readiness of crab catcher Kapitan Khazan of Project CCa5712LS (hull №030) being built by Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard (NSRY, Nakhodka, Primorsky Territory) is estimated at 86%. Readiness of two more vessels in the series, Kapitan (Hull No 029) and Dmitry Konoplyov (Hull No 031) is estimated at 80% and 81% respectively. All the three ships are undergoing outfitting and preparation for tests, according to the Telegram channel of the shipyard.

The readiness of other vessels in the series is as follows: Mys Navarin (No 032) — 43%; Bukhta Natalyee (No 033) — 40%; Zaliv Shelekhova (No 034) — 39%. They are to be launched in 2023. Technical readiness of Bukhta Olga (No 035) and Karaginsky Zaliv (No 036) is 11%. Their construction is at the phase of hull works.

In June 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka, Primorsky Territory) laid down a series of eight crab catching ships which are to be built for five years under the investment quota programme. Six crab catchers will be built for Antey Group and two ships – for Pacific Fishing Company (TRK). Investments of Antey Group into the construction of crab catchers totaled RUB 13.5 billionThe project is being implemented in three series: 3+3+2.

CCa5712LS ships have the following particulars: LOA - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.6 knots, main engine – 1,620 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 20-24, 9 tanks for transportation of live crab – 640 cbm, live crab capacity – 120 tonnes. Ships of Ice2 class are intended for operation in the North and the Far East basins of Russia.

The Kapitan Khazan, Dmitry Konoplyov and Kapitan crab catchers were launched in autumn 2022.

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. In 1999 NSRY obtained ISO 9002:1994 certificate. Then the company participated in large infrastructure projects in the Primorsky Territory.