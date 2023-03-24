2023 March 24 13:42

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Port of Amsterdam join forces with Routescanner

From this week, Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Port of Amsterdam are offering Routescanner’s ‘Direct Connections’ on their websites.

This service shows all available connections from the ports. Routescanner is the route planner for container shipping and shows not only the fastest container routes, but also the most sustainable.

Since its launch in 2021, Routescanner has grown rapidly on both the supply and demand sides.

Besides the Ports of Antwerp-Bruges and Amsterdam, the Port of Rotterdam, DeltaPort Niederrhein, DuisPort, JadeWeserPort and Port of Sohar also use Routescanner on their websites to give shippers and freight forwarders insight into the most efficient and sustainable routes. Every day, Routescanner processes more than 700,000 commercial sailing and driving schedules from deepsea, barge, rail and shortsea operators, and its network includes more than 4,500 terminals worldwide. Routescanner now has more than 175 affiliated partners.

