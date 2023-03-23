2023 March 23 17:10

CMA CGM commences the only direct Japan-U.S. East Coast Service

The CMA CGM Group has flagged-off the sailing of Chesapeake Bay Express (CBX) service from the port of Yokohama as the only weekly direct Japan – U.S. East Coast service, according to the company's release.

Departed the Honmoku D4 terminal on March 21st, APL Qingdao that is deployed on the service is now en-route to Norfolk in the U.S. Onboard the 10,000-TEU vessel are cargo exports from key Japanese industries which the CBX service will pick up from the Yokohama port ahead.

Outbound cargoes from Yokohama that are onboard CBX will head directly to Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston and Miami in as fast as 22, 26, 28 and 30 days respectively. CBX’s transit times boast to be the best-in-class, 10 to 20 days faster than other services that require transhipment via Busan today.

Each week, CBX’s eastbound port rotation includes Singapore – Laem Chabang – Haiphong – Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai – Busan – Yokohama. The westbound leg covers Norfolk – Savannah - Charleston – Miami.