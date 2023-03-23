2023 March 23 15:25

“K” Line to install automated kite system on the coal carrier Corona Citrus

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER) have decided to install the “Seawing”, an automated kite system using wind power, on CORONA CITRUS, an 88,000 DWT-type special coal carrier for J-POWER, according to the company's release.

Completed on September 11th, 2019, CORONA CITRUS is equipped with a ballast water treatment system for protecting marine ecosystems. The coal carrier also comes with a SOx scrubber, which eliminates sulfur oxides in exhaust gas from its engine, so as to comply with the regulations on SOx emissions that came into effect globally in January 2020.

The newly installed “Seawing” is expected to reduce CO2 emissions from the ship by at least 20%. Thus, it is one of main “K” LINE’s initiatives to achieve its GHG reduction target. The kite can be deployed and stored automatically with simple switching operations. This system collects and analyzes weather data and marine data on a real-time basis and uses the information to optimize its performance and secure maximum safety.