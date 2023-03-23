2023 March 23 14:03

Samskip starts a new innovative project that will reduce CO2 emissions for its vessels

Samskip has recently embarked on a new innovative project that will reduce CO2 emissions for its vessels, according to the company's release. Samskip’s carbon capture and utilization system is a clever and sustainable application that in real-time captures 30% of the CO2 emissions generated by combustion engines and stores it in portable batteries. These batteries can then be delivered to businesses that utilize CO2 such as agricultural clients and greenhouses which currently use gas-powered machinery to create the CO2 needed to stimulate growth of their products.

The captured CO2 can then immediately be used bypassing the need for the gas-powered machinery, in turn reducing the use of natural gas.

The recent installation of Samskip’s first CO2 exhaust gas cleaning system on one of its shortsea vessels was performed while docked at shipyard Royal Niestern Sander.

