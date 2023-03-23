  • Home
  • 2023 March 23 09:57

    Agency for Strategic Initiatives to support production of high-speed hydrofoils

    The project is aimed at import substitution in the segment of small-size vessels

    Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) says it supports ten technological solutions for industry, telecommunications, agriculture and construction. Among them is the project of the Laboratory of Composites and Design "Marine Technics" (Moscow Region) on organization of production and market launch of high-speed hydrofoils.

    The company manufactures high-speed craft from composite materials using additive technologies to reduce the cost of such vessels. A base model of 8.5 meters (28 ft) has been chosen for serial production. It is a gold standard for the production of RIB-class boats with a semi-rigid hull and inflatable sides. The project is aimed at replacement of small boat imports.

    The basic model can be used for production of various hulls for an open boat, a cabin boat, a passenger boat for 14 people, a sightseeing boat for 16 people, a boat with a ramp for transportation of a car up to 3.5 tonnes or two quadricycles.

