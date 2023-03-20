  • Home
  • News
  • Candela raises $20M for serial production of the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 March 20 16:35

    Candela raises $20M for serial production of the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry

    Candela raises $20M to bring its game-changing passenger hydrofoil vessels to mass production, according to the company's release.

    Swedish tech company Candela’s revolutionary electric hydrofoil technology promises to help operators switch to sustainable electric vessels, by offering shorter travel times, frequent departures and more comfort than traditional ships while substantially decreasing operational costs.

    The SEK 210 million ($20M) investment is co-led by EQT Ventures and investor duo Joel Eklund (Fosielund Holding AB) and Svante Nilo Bengtsson (Marknadspotential AB), with participation from Ocean Zero LLC, among others.

    The funds will be used to bring Candela’s foiling 30-passenger ferry Candela P-12 Shuttle to mass production in the company’s new Stockholm factory.

    Flying above the surface on computer-guided hydrofoils, underwater wings, P-12 Shuttle uses significantly less electricity; 80% less energy than traditional vessels, which translates into a record range of 60 nautical miles on one charge at a cruising speed of 27 knots.

    When launching this summer, P-12 Shuttle will become the fastest and longest-range electric passenger vessel in the world. Most importantly, these exciting speeds do not come at the expense of the climate. A recent life cycle analysis by Stockholm’s Royal Institute of Technology concluded that a P-12 ferry will emit 97.5% less carbon dioxide over its lifetime compared to a diesel vessel of the same size – a stunning figure that includes emissions from production, operations over 30 years and recycling.

    For operators, the real allure of Candela P-12 lies in its ability to cut operational costs by 50%, thanks to the low energy usage and maintenance.

    Candela is in sales discussions with more than 180 interested parties about the P-12 Shuttle systems. The first operator will be the Region of Stockholm, moving commuters between the suburb of Ekerö and central Stockholm. Travel times will be cut from currently 55 minutes by car, bus or conventional diesel ferry to just 25 minutes in the P-12. Since the vessel creates zero wake, it has received an exemption from the 12-knot speed limit on Stockholm’s urban waterways, resulting in more frequent departures compared to traditional ferries.

    At the heart of the hydrofoil tech stack is Candela's Flight controller, a computer which automatically stabilizes the vessel during flight by regulating the hydrofoils, using data from sensors that gauge wave height and wind speed, among other factors. In rough weather, passengers experience 90% less g-forces than they would on a traditional ship.

    The foil technology has been developed and extensively tested in Candela’s award-winning leisure boats since 2019, and received rave reviews from media. Launched in 2022, Candela’s award-winning C-8 daycruiser is the best-selling electric boat on the market with 150 orders and has been lauded as a “game-changer” by Motor boat and Yachting magazine, thanks to its smooth ride and superior performance.

    Across the coastal and urban segments of vessels, Candela estimates the total addressable market for their electric watercraft to be more than $30 billion USD.

    Stockholm-based Candela Technology AB is the world leader in hydrofoiling electric vessels. The company was founded in 2014 by engineer Gustav Hasselskog with the mission to accelerate the world's transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans by developing electric vessels that outperform those powered by fossil fuels.

Другие новости по темам: innovations  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 March 20

18:27 Valenciaport leads Spanish ports in vehicle traffic in 2022
18:07 Ammonia-fuelled short-sea bulker design wins Bureau Veritas approval - Ship & Bunker
17:42 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2M’2023 fell by 9% YoY
17:34 Bureau Veritas developes an Audit Framework to verify environmental claims
17:14 First Container Terminal starts working with regular container service of China's Torgmoll
17:13 Stolt Tankers acquires two tankers for Inter-Caribbean trade
16:35 Candela raises $20M for serial production of the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry
15:56 Port of Barcelona's Old Port to receive more than €86 million in public-private investments
15:47 Completion of terminal for cruise ships in Pionersly (Kaliningrad Region) postponed to late 2024
15:30 A.P. Moller Holding to acquire Maersk Supply Service
15:01 Kaztransoil JSC successfully shipped 6,900 tons of Kazakh oil for export for further delivery to the port of Baku
14:38 Chevron suspends production at Thai oil field
14:29 Net profit of Primorye based Trade Port Posiet surged 1.8 times in 2022
14:06 HD Hyundai, Avikus sign an agreement to conduct a fuel-saving verification project using autonomous navigation systems
13:45 Hyundai Heavy wins US$207 mln gas ship order in Middle East
13:40 Russian Union of Grain Exporters asks to elaborate new procedure of Kerch Strait passage
13:29 The South Korean government plans to inspect every port crane supplied by China - BusinessKorea
12:37 FESCO launches intermodal route from Moscow to Kaliningrad via Saint-Petersburg
12:13 CNC launches a new service connecting Thailand, China and Cambodia
11:28 Dredging in Volga-Don Basin totaled 587 thousand cbm in 2022
11:23 Equinor welcomes OKEA as new partner in the Statfjord area
10:55 Report on condition of the port of Mariupol given to Vladimir Putin
10:41 Yara Marine’s FuelOpt demonstrates significant fuel savings
10:32 Vladimir Putin signs law on creation of a special economic zone on the Kurils
09:59 Nizhny Novgorod based R-Flot laid down multifunctional dredger of Project 2040
09:50 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year сoncession agreement to develop and operate Safaga Port in Egypt
09:13 NOVATEK BoD recommended to approve dividend payments of RR 105.58 per ordinary share

2023 March 19

16:07 Hydrogen Europe signs MoU with EURAMET to cooperate on hydrogen studies
14:41 Port of Los Angeles moves 487,846 container units in February as global trade flows
13:08 ValenciaportPCS updates the tool to optimize available spaces at the Border Control Post (BCP)
12:37 LR AiP for Rotoboost’s pre-combustion carbon capture system
11:54 FEPORT welcomes 2023 amendment of the General Block Exemption Regulation and reiterates the need for AFIR to be consistent
11:03 Vattenfall selects Norfolk Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone O&M Base
10:36 ABS and leading Korean players take aim at Scope 3 emissions methodologies
09:17 DP World to launch new air cargo logistics hub in Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana

2023 March 18

15:11 Maersk launches API-integrated reefer solution with shareable datalog
13:04 “K” LINE awarded CDP’s “Supplier Engagement Leader”
11:51 ​​OOCL announces GEX1 service
10:13 ClassNK grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to HermAce developed by FURUNO

2023 March 17

18:03 LR awarded AiP for Rotoboost’s pre-combustion carbon capture system
17:49 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:35 Meyer Werft shipyard and Royal Caribbean Group develop a completely new fuel cell system tailored to the maritime sector
17:01 TransContainer consiers it reasonable to use gondola cars in container logistics only on routes going to the Far East
16:35 Iberdrola and Haizea Wind Group sign €200 million framework agreement for East Anglia Three
15:54 ITF targets four worst flags in bid to scrap unsafe shipping from Mediterranean Sea
15:24 Fujairah bunker sales drop to lowest in at least two years in February 2023 - Ship & Bunker
15:02 WaterstofNet and Cluster Tweed launch the Belgian Hydrogen Council
14:25 South Korea petrochemical makers, refiners turn to North African naphtha to replace Russian supplies - S&P Global Commodity Insights
14:23 Vladimir Putin compared the North-South ITC to the Suez Canal, the Bosporus and the Dardanelles straits
14:02 DNV embarks on multi-year project to support KEPCO's plan to bring zero-carbon offshore wind power to South Korea
13:44 Russian Railways’ cargo transportation by North-South corridor in February 2023 doubled YoY
13:32 ABS highlights transformational CII potential of biofuels today
13:12 European shipowners welcome the EU’s proposed Net-Zero Industry Act
12:40 Jan De Nul kicks off Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3
12:25 IAA PortNews to issue its analytical report “Shipbuilding in Russia”
12:11 Matson to convert the main engine aboard its container ship to a dual-fuel ME-GI unit
11:36 MOL purchases 32,000-ton luxury cruise ship from Seabourn Cruise Line
11:12 FESCO launches direct Deep Sea service from ports of China to Saint-Petersburg
10:38 Grain deal extended for 60 days – RF Ministry of Foreign Affairs
10:20 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance commences Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project shipments for JGC Corporation