2023 March 20 14:29

Net profit of Primorye based Trade Port Posiet surged 1.8 times in 2022

Image source: Mechel

The company’s revenue rose by 32.3%

In 2022, net profit of Trade Port Posiet JSC (a company of Mechel Group’s transport division, run by Management Company Mechel-Trans LLC) surged 1.8 times, year-on-year, to RUB 3.86 billion. The stevedoring company has published its corporate materials including the conclusion of the independent auditor.

The company’s revenue rose by 32.3%, year-on-year, to RUB 4.45 billion.

Trade Port Posiet located on the Japanese Sea coast south of Vladivostok, handles coal supplies to the Asia-Pacific Region. Linked by a railway with the Transsib line, North-East of China and North Korea, Posiet is a convenient terminal to export coal mined at the deposits owned by Mechel’s enterprises.

The port modernization performed over the recent years converted Posiet into a specialized coal handling facility. The port’s capacity is up to 9 million tonnes of coal per year. Upon completion of the modernization project, the capacity will be increased to 15 million tonnes per year.