2023 March 20 13:45

Hyundai Heavy wins US$207 mln gas ship order in Middle East

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world's leading shipbuilder by orders, said Monday it has received a US$207 million gas ship order in the Middle East, according to Yonhap.

Hyundai Heavy signed the deal to deliver two very large gas carriers to Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Co. by August 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.

HD Hyundai, formerly known as Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) as a subholding company under its wing.

KSOE has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.