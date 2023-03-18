2023 March 18 11:51

​​OOCL announces GEX1 service

Trans-Atlantic Trade – Gateway Express 1 (GEX1) serving North Europe and Montreal – Upgrades to 5 vessels



As part of OOCL's commitment to continuous service improvement and environmental sustainability, OOCL is adding the fifth ship to its Gateway Express 1 (GEX1) service to Canada, the shipping company said in its news release.



Gateway Express 1 (GEX1)



Commencing as from Mv Tuxpan due in Antwerp on March 3rd there will be minor adjustments to the current weekly service: