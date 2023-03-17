2023 March 17 12:25

IAA PortNews to issue its analytical report “Shipbuilding in Russia”

It will be a magazine in a printed and a digital format available from late May 2023

Annual Analytical Report “Shipbuilding in Russia” is an independent information and analytical product of IAA PortNews being issued from 2018. This year, it will include actual data on ships built in 2022 and on the industry focused projects implemented over the year. The report will also contain the reputable experts’ opinions and outlooks on the development of domestic shipbuilding and ship repair in the short term period.

In the current economic situation, the editors consider it important to accumulate all the well-reasoned proposals so that the ad-hoc state bodies could take them into account when developing a new economic basis for the shipbuilding industry. The report traditionally comprises the following sections: Shipbuilding, Ship Repair, Icebreaking Fleet, Fishing Fleet, Cargo Fleet, Passenger Fleet, Service and Auxiliary Fleet, Research Vessels.

Analytical Report “Shipbuilding in Russia” will be provided to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Transport, Russian Federal Fisheries Agency, Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, Rosatom, Economic Policy Committee of the Federation Council State Duma Committee for Industry and Trade, State Duma Committee for Transport, United Shipbuilding Corporation. It will also be sent to those subscribed for PortNews Magazine and distributed at industry-focused events.

Previous Analytical Report is available here

Advertisement modules and other materials for the edition are welcome at snitko@portnews.ru